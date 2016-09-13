FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
September 13, 2016 / 3:41 AM / a year ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

3B Nick Castellanos took batting practice on Monday for the first time since he suffered a fractured left hand when hit by a pitch on Aug. 6. He's hopeful of returning this weekend. "It didn't bite me too bad but there were a couple of swings where it was definitely sore," he said.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will throw approximately 80 pitches in a simulated game on Wednesday. He had a disastrous outing in his return from the 15-day disabled list on Saturday, lasting just one-plus inning and while giving up three homers in an 11-3 loss to Baltimore.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
