3B Nick Castellanos took batting practice on Monday for the first time since he suffered a fractured left hand when hit by a pitch on Aug. 6. He's hopeful of returning this weekend. "It didn't bite me too bad but there were a couple of swings where it was definitely sore," he said.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will throw approximately 80 pitches in a simulated game on Wednesday. He had a disastrous outing in his return from the 15-day disabled list on Saturday, lasting just one-plus inning and while giving up three homers in an 11-3 loss to Baltimore.