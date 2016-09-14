LHP Matt Boyd will make his first start since last Tuesday when he faces Minnesota in the second game of a four-game series. He recorded his last victory against the Twins on Aug. 24, when he gave up three runs in six innings. Boyd lost his last start despite matching his longest outing of the season, as he held the White Sox to two runs in seven innings but the Tigers were blanked. That was the first time in his past seven starts that the Tigers didn't come out with a victory.

3B Nick Castellanos took batting practice Monday for the first time since he sustained a fractured left hand when hit by a pitch on Aug. 6. Castellanos felt some typical soreness and was unsure if he would take more BP on Tuesday or participate in a simulated game on Wednesday. He hopes to return this weekend. "It didn't bite me too bad, but there were a couple of swings where it was definitely sore," he said. "This is the first bone I've ever broken. It's kind of like there's a knot in there."

LHP Daniel Norris struck out a career-high 11 batters against Minnesota on Monday. He racked up seven strikeouts through the first three innings. He gave up two solo homers and departed after 6 1/3 innings with the team trailing 2-1. He ended up with a no-decision, as the Tigers rallied for a 4-2 win. "He's got strikeout stuff," Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said. "He's touching 95 (mph) and we weren't picking up his changeup early, that was obvious."

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will throw approximately 80 pitches in a simulated game on Wednesday. He had a disastrous outing in his return from the 15-day disabled list on Saturday. Zimmermann, who recovered from a neck strain that landed him on the DL twice this season, lasted just one-plus inning and gave up three homers in an 11-3 loss to Baltimore. Manager Brad Ausmus opted to skip Zimmermann at least one start and hopes the simulated game will sharpen him up. "It's not a real game situation, but we can tell if the ball is coming out better," Ausmus said.

LF Justin Upton left the Monday game in the fourth inning due to a left calf strain, but he hopes to return as early as Tuesday.

LF Justin Upton was not in the lineup because of a mild left calf strain. Manager Brad Ausmus is hopeful Upton will start on Wednesday.

RHP Mike Pelfrey will start the four-game series finale against Minnesota on Thursday afternoon, manager Brad Ausmus announced Monday. He was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Sept. 5 after being sidelined since Aug. 3 with a lower back strain. He made two injury rehab starts but hasn't appeared in a major league game since July 31. Ausmus knows he'll go deep into his bullpen that day. "He's still going to be on a strict pitch count," he said.