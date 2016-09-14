LHP Matt Boyd had a horrible outing Tuesday, allowing seven runs in 3 1/3 innings to Minnesota. He had given up three or fewer runs in each of his past 10 starts. His velocity was down, but Boyd said he is feeling fine and simply needs to make some mechanical adjustments. "Not every start's going to be a great start," manager Brad Ausmus said. "It's just the timing isn't great because we're in September."

3B Nick Castellanos took swings in the batting cage Tuesday and could take part in simulated game Wednesday. Castellanos participated in batting practice Monday for the first time since he sustained a fractured left hand when hit by a pitch on Aug. 6. He hopes to return this weekend, though his expectations are tempered. "If I come back before I'm ready, I'm not going to help anybody," he said.

RF J.D. Martinez had an uncharacteristically quiet outing against Minnesota RHP Kyle Gibson on Tuesday. Martinez popped out twice and struck out once against Gibson, then struck out in his final at-bat against reliever Buddy Boshers. Martinez came into the game hitting .409 in 22 at-bats against Gibson with two home runs. Martinez has now gone hitless in his past 12 at-bats, dropping his season average to .318.

RHP Buck Farmer had arguably his best outing of the season in relief Tuesday. Farmer tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings and struck out five. Unfortunately, Detroit's offense never came around in an 8-1 loss to Minnesota. "He helped us a ton, because he frees up our bullpen for the next couple of days, especially with (Mike) Pelfrey going on a pitch count (Thursday)," manager Brad Ausmus said. "He was getting tired at the end, but he was able to get that last out. He was enormous."

LF Justin Upton was not in the lineup Tuesday after he departed the Monday game in the fourth inning with a left calf strain. Upton said the injury had been nagging him for a few days. Manager Brad Ausmus hopes that Upton can return to the lineup Wednesday. "He probably could play, but we're going to make sure he's all right when we put him back in there," Ausmus said prior to the game.