3B Nick Castellanos had hoped to be ready to play again by Sept. 18, the eight-week mark since he broke a bone in his left hand. However, taking a few swings Wednesday against teammate RHP Jordan Zimmermann in a simulated game brought some pain to the wrist. "I wasn't surprised," manager Brad Ausmus said. "It was still bothering him a little bit on soft toss and regular BP, so it didn't shock me that he felt it with the velocity." There's no point in declaring Castellanos to be finished for the season, though. "We're getting closer, for sure, but there's no reason to stop progressing him until we run out of time," Ausmus said.

1B Miguel Cabrera hit his 33rd home run of the season to break a 6-6 tie and spark Detroit to its 9-6 win Wednesday night. "I hit it good," said Cabrera, who also had an RBI single and now has 91 RBIs. "You play for this, the chance to make the playoffs." He also had a few words about the negative comments he reads and hears from social media. "It doesn't matter what people say," he said. "We hear a lot of bad things. You've got to stay positive."

2B Ian Kinsler had four hits Wednesday night, finishing a home run shy of the cycle. He also made a sharp play in the fifth to save a run, snagging a sharp ground ball while playing shallow because Minnesota had a runner on third with one out in a game that was tied 5-5. "He's probably the best defensive second baseman I've seen," manager Brad Ausmus said.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann threw 80 pitches Wednesday in a simulated game against several sparsely used Detroit players. He had some good moments, but his control was spotty, While the Tigers are noncommittal about him starting again, it seems likely a better goal would be to get him ready for bullpen use. "I thought he looked better," manager Brad Ausmus said of Zimmermann, who has pitched just twice since the end of June and gotten pounded both times. "A little bit more consistent mechanically. He was coming right at the hitter with his delivery."

RHP Anibal Sanchez struck out the first four batters he faced Wednesday night and retired the first nine Twins. "I told (pitching coach Rich Dubee) if he gets 27 (outs in a row) I'd buy him a new car," manager Brad Ausmus said. No worries. Sanchez allowed a home run on his first pitch of the fourth and four more runs before finishing the inning. Sanchez seems to have problems pitching effectively from the stretch, as he allowed five straight runners to score, getting three outs once the bases were empty. When he allowed a walk and double to open the fifth, squaring the score at 6, Ausmus pulled him in favor of Alex Wilson. Whether and when Sanchez starts again is uncertain.

LF Justin Upton returned to Detroit's starting lineup Wednesday night after missing a game with a sore calf muscle. Upton was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, but he drew a leadoff walk and scored a run in the fourth.