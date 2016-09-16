CF JaCoby Jones got the start Thursday in place of CF Cameron Maybin. Jones sizzled in his first two major league games but has struggled since then as opposing teams have exploited his weakness against breaking balls and changeups. "He's still extremely raw," manager Brad Ausmus said. "He's still getting to know himself. Getting to know what he can hit, what he can't hit. Learning to lay off pitches you can't hit is sometimes the hardest thing." He singled off a fastball in the fifth inning but was pinch-hit for in the seventh by CF Tyler Collins when Minnesota brought in a right-handed reliever. Jones will play in the Arizona Fall League next month as his team's regular center fielder.

RHP Michael Fulmer could have started Thursday's game against Minnesota but manager Brad Ausmus elected to hold him back an extra day so he could open Detroit's series at first-place Cleveland. "I know he's said he likes to get in a rhythm," Ausmus said. "But I don't care. Simple as that. I've talked to him about it. We're doing it for a reason. I don't know if the reason will work or is right, but we're trying to protect him. I talked to him in Kansas City about that. He'd like to have a regular pitching schedule. I said, 'I get it. We're trying to find a way to get your way through the entire season. As opposed to shutting you down.'"

LHP Justin Wilson appears to have benefited from getting used less often lately. Wilson had not pitched since Sept. 11 and his last game prior to that was Sept. 7. His velocity had dipped in recent outings but Thursday he was hitting 96 and 97 mph with regularity. He fanned the first two batters he faced, gave up a single and 3B Andrew Romine made a nice play to finish off Wilson's inning.

LHP Blaine Hardy worked a career high 3 1/3 innings Thursday, relieving starting RHP MIke Pelfry with two out in the first. Hardy has a nice curveball which makes his fastball that much better when he uses it a lot. Hardy didn't allow a run, giving up two hits with a walk and a strikeout.

CF Cameron Maybin was not in the starting lineup Thursday with manager Brad Ausmus giving him a day off to rest his sore left thumb. "He's getting a day for his thumb," Ausmus said. "It seemed to bother him last night (Wednesday) a few times." Maybin had two hits in Detroit's comeback 9-6 win over Minnesota but with three games coming up this weekend at first-place Cleveland the Tigers' manager wanted his center fielder as fresh as possible. Maybin did pinch-hit a single leading off the ninth.

RHP Mike Pelfrey wasn't expected to last very long Thursday against Minnesota and he didn't. Pelfrey was going to be limited to about 60 pitches because he hadn't appeared in a big league game since July 31 but he departed after throwing just 36 when the Twins tagged him for four straight hits and four runs at the beginning of the second inning. Pelfrey had pitched a 1-2-3 first. "He hasn't pitched in a big league game in a while," manager Brad Ausmus said. "I'm sure there was some rust that had to be shaken off. He looked good in the first inning, second inning obviously not."