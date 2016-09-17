RHP Michael Fulmer started Friday's game but only pitched five innings, and it took him 100 pitches to get that far. Fulmer gave up six runs on seven hits, with three strikeouts and three walks. "He wasn't as sharp as he's been, and it was bad timing because we're playing the Indians late in the season. But we wouldn't be here without him," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said.

OF J.D. Martinez was 0-for-4, but is still hitting .359 (56-for-156) since coming off the disabled list on Aug. 3. Since that date Martinez has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 20 RBI.

1B Miguel Cabrera entered Friday's game with a career batting average of .500 (21-42) against Indians RHP Corey Kluber. That includes five home runs, 10 RBI, a .523 on base percentage and .905 RBI. All of those leads all active players with at least 20 at bats against Kluber. However, Kluber had Cabrera's number Friday night. Cabrera was 0-for-3 with a walk.

SS Erick Aybar started at shortstop Friday in place of SS Jose Iglesias. Aybar came into the game 5-for-12 (.417) in his career vs. Indians RHP Corey Kluber, while Iglesias was 1-for-9 (.111) against Kluber. Aybar went 1-for-3 off Kluber in the game.

OF Justin Upton had an evening of contrasts in Friday's game. In the first inning Upton lost a fly ball in left field that went as a gift two-run double for 1B Mike Napoli. But Upton also became the first player to ever hit two home runs in a game off Indians RHP Corey Kluber. With runners at second and third and one out in the first inning, Napoli hit a fly ball to left field that Upton lost in the twilight. While Upton looked up into the sky about 30 feet in front of the left field wall, the ball came down on the synthetic warning track behind him and bounced over the 19-foot wall for a ground rule double. "He lost it from the get go," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "That's a harrowing feeling. You know it's up there somewhere but you can't find it."