LHP Justin Wilson (4-5) took the loss on Saturday, giving up the game-winning single to 3B Jose Ramirez with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning. Wilson got ahead in the count at 0-2. Ramirez fought back to get it to 2-2, then hit a bouncer through the middle of the infield for the winning hit. "(Wilson) got a ground ball, it just was in a spot where no one was," manager Brad Ausmus said.

1B Miguel Cabrera had two hits on Saturday, his 61st multi-hit game against Cleveland in his career. That's the most by any active player. Cabrera was the lone bright spot for the Tigers offensively in their 1-0 loss. He had two of their four hits. "We have to find a way to score, obviously," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "We only got one guy past second base in the whole game. I felt like we could have been a little better, but it wasn't from a lack of effort."

DH Victor Martinez is hitting .331 on the road this year. That's the second highest road batting average in the American League.

RHP Justin Verlander held Cleveland hitless for five innings and scoreless for seven on Saturday but still settled for a no-decision. Verlander pitched seven scoreless innings and gave up one hit -- a leadoff single by 2B Jason Kipnis in the sixth inning. "Justin pitched outstanding," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "He was a tick off with the fastball a couple of times, but he got that corrected pretty early."

2B Ian Kinsler hit the second pitch of Saturday's game from RHP Carlos Carrasco back to the mound. The ball hit Carrasco in the hand and bounced away for a single. It's the 31st time this year Kinsler has led off a game with a hit. That's the fourth most in the American League. Angels 3B Yunel Escobar leads with 43.

OF Justin Upton has hit 11 home runs since Aug. 21. That's the second most in the American League in that span. Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier has hit 13.