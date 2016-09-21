LHP Matt Boyd (6-4) posted the best outing of his major league career in beating Minnesota on Tuesday. He pitched a career-high eight innings and tied a career high with seven strikeouts while giving up just one run on three hits. Boyd bounced back from a loss to the Twins in his previous outing and said he made a small mechanical adjustment between starts.

3B Nick Castellanos (left hand fracture) is still having issues after taking batting practice. Manager Brad Ausmus said a return this season is "becoming more unlikely," according to MLB.com.

RHP Buck Farmer will start Wednesday's game in Minnesota in the open rotation spot. Farmer has posted a 4.07 ERA in 13 games of relief with Detroit this season.

RHP Buck Farmer will start Wednesday in Minnesota as Detroit tries to find someone to fill the fifth spot in the rotation on a consistent basis. RHP Jordan Zimmerman is still trying to come back from his latest injury and Mike Pelfrey allowed four runs in 1 2/3 innings in the last outing. So, Farmer will make his first start of the season. Farmer is 0-0 with a 4.07 ERA in 13 relief appearances this season. He went a season-high 4 1/3 innings without giving up a run in his last outing.

1B Miguel Cabrera continued to add to his Hall of Fame resume with a two-run homer Tuesday in a win at Minnesota. Cabrera's 34th homer of the season tied him with Dave Kingman for 41st in major league history. He also passed Joe DiMaggio for 48th all-time with 1,538 RBI. He has hit .350 with 12 career home runs in 57 games at Target Field.

DH Victor Martinez might be able to play Wednesday, but manager Brad Ausmus said, "We'll have to see." Martinez's right knee swelled up after he was hit by a pitch from Trevor Bauer on Sunday. In Martinez's place on Tuesday, catcher James McCann played designated hitter and hit a three-run homer.

2B Ian Kinsler is likely to miss another game Wednesday as he deals with concussion symptoms. Kinsler was hit in the head by a pitch from Cleveland's Trevor Bauer on Sunday and was showing symptoms of a concussion following the game. Kinsler has played in 144 of the Tigers' 150 games this season and is hitting .277 with 26 home runs and 78 RBI. Andrew Romine started at second on Tuesday and was 1 for 4.