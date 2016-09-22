FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
September 22, 2016 / 9:56 PM / a year ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DH Victor Martinez did not play in the Wednesday game before it was scrubbed due to rain. Martinez was hit in the knee by a pitch on Sunday against Cleveland and has not played since then.

2B Ian Kinsler was not in the lineup Wednesday for Detroit due to concussion-like symptoms, including head pressure and fogginess. Kinsler was hit in the head by a pitch from Cleveland RHP Trevor Bauer on Sunday. The 34-year-old veteran is batting .277 with 26 homers and 78 RBIs this year.

RHP Anibal Sanchez will start the first game of the Thursday day-night doubleheader at Minnesota. Sanchez's last start, which was also against the Twins, was back on Sept. 14 in Detroit. He surrendered six runs in just four innings but earned a no-decision in the Tigers' 9-6 victory. Sanchez is 7-13 with a 5.90 ERA this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.