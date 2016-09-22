DH Victor Martinez did not play in the Wednesday game before it was scrubbed due to rain. Martinez was hit in the knee by a pitch on Sunday against Cleveland and has not played since then.

2B Ian Kinsler was not in the lineup Wednesday for Detroit due to concussion-like symptoms, including head pressure and fogginess. Kinsler was hit in the head by a pitch from Cleveland RHP Trevor Bauer on Sunday. The 34-year-old veteran is batting .277 with 26 homers and 78 RBIs this year.

RHP Anibal Sanchez will start the first game of the Thursday day-night doubleheader at Minnesota. Sanchez's last start, which was also against the Twins, was back on Sept. 14 in Detroit. He surrendered six runs in just four innings but earned a no-decision in the Tigers' 9-6 victory. Sanchez is 7-13 with a 5.90 ERA this year.