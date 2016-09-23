DH Victor Martinez did not play in the Wednesday game before it was scrubbed due to rain. Martinez was hit in the knee by a pitch on Sunday against Cleveland and has not played since then.

2B Ian Kinsler was not in the lineup Wednesday for Detroit due to concussion-like symptoms, including head pressure and fogginess. Kinsler was hit in the head by a pitch from Cleveland RHP Trevor Bauer on Sunday. The 34-year-old veteran is batting .277 with 26 homers and 78 RBIs this year.

2B Ian Kinsler still was not ready to return Thursday after experiencing concussion-like symptoms, manager Brad Ausmus said. Kinsler worked out on the field before Thursday's doubleheader, and Detroit is hoping Kinsler might return to action Friday against Kansas City.

RHP Anibal Sanchez will start the first game of the Thursday day-night doubleheader at Minnesota. Sanchez's last start, which was also against the Twins, was back on Sept. 14 in Detroit. He surrendered six runs in just four innings but earned a no-decision in the Tigers' 9-6 victory. Sanchez is 7-13 with a 5.90 ERA this year.