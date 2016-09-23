1B Miguel Cabrera went 1-for-4 in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader and finished the year batting .321 (25-for-78) in 19 games against Minnesota. Cabrera has hit well against the Twins throughout his career and owns a .318 average in 164 games lifetime versus Minnesota.

DH Victor Martinez returned to action Thursday after missing a few days. Martinez was hit by a pitch in the knee on Sunday against Cleveland. He entered the first game of Thursday's doubleheader as a pinch hitter and was in the lineup as the designated hitter for the second game. Martinez hit a three-run homer in the first game and singled in the second game.

RHP Justin Verlander finished Thursday's outing with 11 strikeouts. It's the seventh time this year he struck out 10 or more batters in a game, and the 36th time in his career he's done so. Verlander most recently did so on Sept. 5 when he struck out 11 White Sox batters.

2B Ian Kinsler was still not ready to return Thursday after experiencing concussion-like symptoms, manager Brad Ausmus said. Kinsler worked out on the field before Thursday's doubleheader, and the Tigers are hoping Kinsler might return to action Friday against Kansas City.