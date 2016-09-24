C James McCann wasn’t in the starting lineup Friday night against LHP Danny Duffy of Kansas City. “Mac (McCann) has struggled against him (3-for-17),” manager Brad Ausmus said. “It’s just an opportunity to get Mac out of there against a guy who he hasn’t had much success against.”

RHP Michael Fulmer has a chance to be the American League ERA champion as a rookie -- if he can pitch 6 1/3 innings Wednesday night against Cleveland and keep his league-best ERA of 2.95 ahead of every other contender‘s. Fulmer worked seven innings Friday night, allowing one run on eight hits with seven strikeouts and no walks. “He was really good,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “The big difference in this time than when we saw him last time is he was right on top of his game. ”He had a really good slider down in the zone, really good fastball to the corners, both sides, and a good changeup. He was really on top of his game. “What we saw was what everybody saw in the first half. Really, really on top of his game.” “He threw strikes,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “He pounded the strike zone for the most part. He’s always done that -- when he’s pitched well, he’s done it. He’s not always been a strikeout pitcher, but there are days, when he’s got his slider going and his change-up going -- this was one of those nights where the strikeouts are a little bit higher.”

SS Jose Iglesias got hit in the right hand by a wild throw by 3B Cheslor Cuthbert trying to reach first in the sixth inning. He remained in the game and wound up scoring but came out right after that to be replaced by INF Andrew Romine. X-rays of Iglesias’ right hand were negative but he might need a day off Saturday.

DH Miguel Cabrera showed off his base-running skills again Friday night. Cabrera walked in the first inning with one out and aggressively tried to move up on a pitch in the dirt by LHP Danny Duffy. C Drew Butera threw wildly to second and 2B Ian Kinsler, who had walked leading off, was able to score with Cabrera ending up on third. He scored from there on an RBI double by LF Justin Upton. Cabrera is slow but his skill on the bases maximizes what speed he has.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia got the start Friday night because he had better statistics against Kansas City starter LHP Danny Duffy. ”It’s an extremely small sample,“ manager Brad Ausmus noted. ”Three at-bats (with two home runs). Mac (James McCann) has struggled against him (3-for-17). Saltalamacchia struck out twice in an 0-for-4 game.

2B Ian Kinsler returned to the starting lineup Friday after missing his team’s three games in Minnesota with concussion symptoms.

2B Ian Kinsler, who missed Detroit’s series in Minnesota after suffering concussion symptoms Sunday when hit on the top of the helmet by a pitch delivered by Cleveland’s Trevor Bauer, returned to the Tigers’ starting lineup for Friday night’s game with Kansas City. “If there was a silver lining to it,” Kinsler said of his missed games, “it was having the four days off. I wasn’t feeling the greatest.” Detroit went 3-0 in his absence and, yes, Kinsler said, he knew who Wally Pipp was. “He looked good,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He looked like he didn’t miss a beat.”

LF Justin Upton hit another home run Friday night and now has 14 since Aug. 21. He had an RBI double and now has 35 RBIs in that span. “I’ve said before,” manager Brad Ausmus said, “he’s had more big home runs in the last month than probably any other player has had the entire year in terms of giving us the lead, game-winning home run or three-run homer. Against teams (in) important series.”