SS Jose Iglesias was back at shortstop Saturday after taking a wild throw off his right hand running out a ground ball in the sixth inning. He was replaced in the top of the seventh by Andrew Romine. "It's fine," Iglesias said on his way to manager Brad Ausmus' office to tell him he was good to go. His single with one out in the fourth was the first of three straight that led to a Detroit run.

RF J.D. Martinez ended an 0-for-12 slump Saturday with the first of two RBI singles, one in the third inning and the second in the sixth. He was 1-for-13 until a sacrifice fly mixed in until the first of his two base hits. Both were ground singles to left as he appeared to be cutting down on his swing a little in an effort to put more balls in play.

LHP Daniel Norris is going through growing pains as he learns what it takes to be successful at the major league level. Norris was rushing his delivery, making it more difficult to throw strikes earlier but now is getting more consistent at keeping his body under control. He lasted 5 2/3 innings Saturday and was in line to get the win until Kansas City battered RHP Francisco Rodriguez for five runs in the ninth to pull out a 7-4 win. "I thought he did a nice job," manager Brad Ausmus said. "His command was good at times, and erratic at times, but he did a good job of getting into the sixth, and giving us a chance to win the game, for sure. Yeah, I think sometimes he tries to do too much with the ball, especially when he gets two strikes on the hitter. But he's learning, and he's in the thick of a pennant race, as essentially a rookie, and doing what he should be doing -- giving us a chance to win the game." Norris allowed six hits and two runs with six strikeouts and two walks.

LHP Kyle Ryan hasn't slid down in the bullpen pecking order -- he has been battling a bad rib. So manager Brad Ausmus has kept him out of action. Ryan hasn't pitched since Sept. 15 against Minnesota. "I don't know when it happened," Ausmus said, "but I found out about it in Minnesota." Ryan was seen in the clubhouse Saturday with his ribcage wrapped in stretch bandage. "He said he was OK the other day," Ausmus said. "I don't want to throw him into a tight game and deal with that."

RHP Francisco Rodriguez makes his bad outings spectacular. Rodriguez blew his fourth save opportunity of the season Saturday when he was tagged for a tying two-run double with two outs in the ninth inning and then a three-run, game-winning homer. He has 44 saves in 48 opportunities and now a 3-4 record. "It's just that Frankie had an off day," manager Brad Ausmus said. "You're going to have an off day from time to time. He's been outstanding. We wouldn't be here without him. Like they say, (stuff) happens."

CF Cameron Maybin will undoubtedly draw criticism for being too shallow on the sharp line drive that Kansas City OF Paulo Orlando hit over his head for a game-tying double in the ninth inning Saturday. His manager took him off the hook, which shouldn't have been necessary because Maybin is known to play shallow because he belives he can haul in some would-be singles while still being able to get back for deep fly balls. "He wasn't going to catch that ball anyway," manager Brad Ausmus said of Orlando's line double to deep center. "It didn't have any air underneath it. And they had one of the fastest guys in baseball on first." Maybin had three singles, two of them driving in runs.