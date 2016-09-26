LHP Matt Boyd lasted just five batters Sunday and didn't retire any of them. "I had a chance to set the tone, and I didn't do it," he said. "The margin for error now is zero." He gave up a single, a triple, a double and a home run to the first four Kansas City batters, and then a fifth hit, a single, prompted manager Brad Ausmus to remove him. "Everything was up," he said. "At least five pitches were up, and every one got hit." Whether he will start again is uncertain.

SS Jose Iglesias was held out of Detroit's starting lineup Sunday as manager Brad Ausmus noted how overcome by grief he was at fellow Cuban Jose Fernandez's death earlier in the day. "I knew him well," Iglesias said. "We hung out in Miami together. We've been through a lot together. It was just very unfortunate. He was only 24. His family feels like ... I can't explain how his family feels." Iglesias pinch-hit in the ninth and doubled to left-center.

SS Andrew Romine made a gallant but futile and foolish attempt Sunday to give Detroit a spark with the bases loaded and two outs in the third inning. The Tigers had reloaded the bases with two outs after Victor Martinez hit a grand slam to chop a Kansas City to 7-4. The Royals brought in a new pitcher, RHP Peter Moylan, to relieve starter RHP Edinson Volquez and Romine tried a surprise squeeze bunt on the first pitch. The ball was bunted too hard and right back to Moylan, who made the easy toss to the plate for a force to end the inning. Romine declined to talk about his blunder after the game. Manager Brad Ausmus confirmed Romine was bunting on his own initiative.

DH Victor Martinez smacked a grand slam in the third inning Sunday, the fifth of his career. It was his 27th home run this season and third of the week. Credit a cortisone shot he got in his right knee on Sept. 18 -- the day he was hit in the knee by a pitch.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann may have put himself back in Detroit's rotation with three innings of relatively solid relief Sunday against Kansas City. Zimmermann allowed a run in the ninth and four hits overall. "He looked good," manager Brad Ausmus said. "We'd definitely consider (starting him again)." Zimmermann said, "It was a good situation for me to get out there, get some innings. I've been busting my tail to get back in there. It's been a tough year for me."

RHP Anibal Sanchez looked good coming out of the bullpen on short rest Sunday -- until he gave up back-to-back home runs in the third inning. Sanchez allowed a single in the second and got a pair of outs on strikeouts after giving up a leadoff single in the third. Two home runs followed, giving the Royals a 7-0 lead. Sanchez was working on short rest, having thrown 81 pitches in a five-inning start Sept. 22, the first game of a makeup day-night doubleheader at Minnesota.

CF Cameron Maybin drew an ejection with two outs in the ninth inning, squawking about balls and strikes with Miguel Cabrera at bat. Maybin was called out on an 0-2 pitch he thought was not a strike. He had four hits Sunday, his first four-hit game for Detroit, and also scored four runs in Detroit's 12-9 loss to Kansas City.