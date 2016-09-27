3B Nick Castellanos (hand) has an intrasquad game Tuesday and if all goes well could return to the Tigers after that.

3B Nick Castellanos (left hand fracture) could return to Detroit at mid-week. He played 3 1/2 innings of a Florida instructional league game, going 1-for-3. "He's playing in an intrasquad game Tuesday, six innings," manager Brad Ausmus said Monday. "He'll lead off every inning and get six at-bats, also play six innings in the field. If everything goes well, we'll make a decision on what we're going to do. There's a possibility he could be back before (the Atlanta series this weekend)." That means Castellanos probably would be in the Detroit clubhouse Wednesday and might get some pinch-hitting calls before he starts again.

RF J.D. Martinez hit a two-run home run in the second inning Monday night that tied the score 2-2 against Cl. Martinez also dropped a fly ball near the right field foul line and was charged with a run-allowing error in the eighth inning that increased Cleveland's lead to 7-4. He has been getting hot again at the plate after a lull of slightly less than a week.

RHP Buck Farmer pitched five innings, and he allowed four runs on four hits and four walks against Cleveland. "We needed him to go relatively deep in the game," manager Brad Ausmus said, "just because our bullpen was a little weary. And he was able to do that. But at times it was a struggle for him."

LHP Kyle Ryan, who hadn't pitched since Sept. 15 due to a back/rib problem, threw a scoreless inning Monday night in relief of RHP Buck Farmer. Ryan has been used in a variety of roles, mostly early but also late against left-handed hitters. He pitched the sixth against Cleveland and retired all three batters he faced.

1B Miguel Cabrera made a couple of nice defensive plays Monday night and also knocked in his 96th and 97th runs of the season. Cabrera had RBI singles in the fifth and seventh innings. He is hitting .339 over his past 60 games.