RHP Michael Fulmer seeks to stake a claim on the Rookie of the Year award Wednesday in his start against Cleveland. Fulmer holds a 2.95 ERA that is the lowest in the league but needs 6 1/3 innings to reach the season qualifying 162 innings. The last rookie to lead the league in ERA was Detroit's Mark Fidrych in 1976 (2.34).

3B Nick Castellanos is one of the few big league players to get hits in two states in the same day. Castellanos had a pair of hits Tuesday in a Florida Instructional League intrasquad game, then flew to Detroit and was activated from the disabled list. He pinch-hit a double in the eighth inning of Detroit's 12-0 win over Cleveland.

INF/OF Andrew Romine took a lot of flak for bunting into a force play at home plate on Sunday. On Tuesday, as a late defensive insertion, he hit a two-run home run. It was his second homer of the season. Romine remains one of the more valuable Detroit players because of his ability to play solid defense at multiple positions and because he's not an automatic out at the plate.

1B Miguel Cabrera has surpassed 100 RBIs for the 12th time in his 14-year career. Eight of those have come with Detroit, tying Harry Heilmann for most by a Tiger. Cabrera took a pickoff throw from RHP Justin Verlander that bounced in the dirt squarely in the right kneecap, but he didn't come out of the game. "I think Miggy's track record has proven that, short of a limb being severed, he's going to play," manager Brad Ausmus said. Cabrera has 102 RBIs after getting a two-run double in the first and a three-run home run, his 35th homer, in the second.

RHP Justin Verlander pitched 7 2/3 innings of four-hit shutout ball Tuesday night and picked up his 16th win. "He's been outstanding," manager Brad Ausmus said. "I'm tired of talking about how good he's been. If you're not sure how good he's been, just watch him."

LF Justin Upton hit his 29th home run of the season, a three-run shot to left in the seventh. Upton has made quite a revival from his strikeout-filled first half of the season. This home run was to extreme left field, but deep, while most of his recent home runs have gone to center or right-center.