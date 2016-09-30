RHP Michael Fulmer's next start could involve a return match Monday against the Cleveland Indians. Fulmer, who lasted only 3 1/3 innings Wednesday night, would be the unannounced selection to start the makeup of Thursday's rained out game with Cleveland if circumstances cause that contest to be made up Monday. While manager Brad Ausmus could go with another starter, he is likely to start Fulmer in turn in a game that could determine with Detroit can qualify as a wild card playoff entrant.

3B Nick Castellanos said he still feels some discomfort from his injured left hand. He was caught in the traffic snarls Thursday on his way to Comerica Park that were caused by more than 12 hours of near-constant rain in the Detroit area. "How's he doing?" Ausmus said before the game. "He's stuck in traffic. He called me about a half hour ago. He did mention that it bothered him holding onto the steering wheel." He's pinch-hit once and batted twice in his two games since coming off the disabled list.

LHP Daniel Norris had his scheduled Thursday start against Cleveland rained out, but manager Brad Ausmus said he will instead start Friday in Atlanta. Norris will get a chance to bat when he pitches against the Braves because there is no designated hitter when American League teams play in National League cities. That may not be a bad thing because Norris hit a home run last year in his first at-bat for the Tigers.

DH Victor Martinez will be reduced to three at-bats this weekend in Atlanta as the Detroit Tigers conclude their scheduled games with three in a National League park where they cannot use the designated hitter. This gives manager Brad Aumus the luxury of picking his spot for his DH/cleanup hitter to bat, but it also takes away two or three at-bats per game from one of the Tigers' better hitters.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann won't start as planned Friday against the Atlanta Braves. Instead, because of Thursday's rainout, his start against the Braves will take place on Saturday. Zimmermann has an excellent record against Atlanta over his career with Washington, going 7-3 with a 2.55 ERA in 16 starts.