LHP Daniel Norris (4-2) threw his longest stint of the season and won his third consecutive decision Friday. He allowed four hits, walked two and struck out eight. Norris threw a season-high 114 pitches and lost his shutout when Atlanta's Brandon Snyder hit a pinch-hit homer, his fourth, in the seventh

1B Miguel Cabrera was 3-for-5 with two homers, three runs scored and three RBIs Friday. Cabrera now has 38 homers, two shy of his third 40-homer season. Cabrera has 39 multi-homer games, six of them this season. He has hit 308 homers as a Tiger, surpassing Hank Greenberg for third place in team history.

2B Ian Kinsler delivered his eighth leadoff homer of the season and the 40th of his career on Friday. The homer established a club record for a single season. He became the seventh player with 40 leadoff homers since 1900. Only Curtis Granderson (42) has more among active players. His 28 homers ties Lou Whitaker (1989) for most in a season by a Detroit second baseman.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann (9-6, 4.88) will make his 19th appearance, 18th start, of the season on Saturday against an old rival. Zimmermann has made 18 career starts against Atlanta, all while he was a member of the Washington Nationals. He is 7-3 with a 2.55 ERA against the Braves with 82 strikeouts in 99 innings. He is 3-1 with a 2.06 ERA at Turner Field. Zimmerman pitched three innings of scoreless relief on Sept. 25 against Kansas City.