OF Tyler Collins sprained his ankle stepping on a sprinkler head in the outfield during batting practice and wasn't available to pinch hit Saturday against the Braves. He is batting .235 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 56 games.

RHP Justin Verlander, enjoying a major bounce-back season with a 16-8 record and 3.10 ERA, tries to keep the Tigers alive for the postseason as he faces the Braves on Sunday in Atlanta. He is 8-2 with a 2.00 ERA since the All-Star break and was dominant in September, striking out 48 in 32 1/3 innings over five starts. Verlander struck out 12 and walked one while allowing four hits over 7 2/3 scoreless innings in his most recent start, beating Cleveland. He is 2-0 with a 3.21 in two career starts against the Braves.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann, who had made only two previous starts since June 30 because of stints on the disabled list, made it through only four innings Saturday in a loss to the Braves, giving up a two-run homer to Freddie Freeman. He allowed two other hits, walked three and struck out two, leaving after 66 pitches. He is 9-7 with a 4.87 ERA in the first season of a five-year contract worth $110 million.

LF Justin Upton hit his 31st homer Saturday against the Braves. He is hitting .321 with a major league-best 18 homers in 37 games since Aug. 20. Upton has 87 RBIs and a .247 batting average.