5 months ago
Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
April 4, 2017 / 11:11 PM / 5 months ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF J.D. Martinez (sprained right foot) is the only Tigers player to start the season on the 10-day disabled list. Martinez could return by mid- to late April depending on his progress. The 29-year-old Florida native hit .307 with 22 home runs and 68 RBIs in 2016.

RHP Justin Verlander will start on an extra day of rest Tuesday against the White Sox after Monday's contest was postponed because of rain. Verlander is scheduled to start his ninth Opening Day in the past 10 years for the Tigers. Last year, the 34-year-old finished second in American League Cy Young Award voting after posting a 16-9 record with a 3.04 ERA.

