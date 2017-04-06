FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
April 6, 2017 / 10:20 PM / 4 months ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Kyle Ryan was placed paternity leave on Wednesday and the Tigers called up LHP Blaine Hardy. Ryan could be back as soon as Sunday.

1B Miguel Cabrera remains two RBI away from tying Willie McCovey for 44th in big league history. Cabrera, who went 0-for-3 with two walks and a strikeout in Tuesday's rescheduled season-opener, has 1,553 RBIs in his 15-year career.

2B Ian Kinsler looks to extend his hitting streak against the White Sox to 16 games in Wednesday's series wrapup. On Tuesday, the Tigers' leadoff batter went 2-for-3 with a homer.

LF Justin Upton was reportedly day-to-day after he left Tuesday's game with a bruised left knee following a running catch at the warning track in the sixth inning of Tuesday season opener. "Hopefully I'll come in (Wednesday), and it feels fine and I'll go," Upton told MLB.com. "If not, we'll take a day. Nothing I'm worried about."

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.