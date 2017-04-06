LHP Kyle Ryan was placed paternity leave on Wednesday and the Tigers called up LHP Blaine Hardy. Ryan could be back as soon as Sunday.

1B Miguel Cabrera remains two RBI away from tying Willie McCovey for 44th in big league history. Cabrera, who went 0-for-3 with two walks and a strikeout in Tuesday's rescheduled season-opener, has 1,553 RBIs in his 15-year career.

2B Ian Kinsler looks to extend his hitting streak against the White Sox to 16 games in Wednesday's series wrapup. On Tuesday, the Tigers' leadoff batter went 2-for-3 with a homer.

LF Justin Upton was reportedly day-to-day after he left Tuesday's game with a bruised left knee following a running catch at the warning track in the sixth inning of Tuesday season opener. "Hopefully I'll come in (Wednesday), and it feels fine and I'll go," Upton told MLB.com. "If not, we'll take a day. Nothing I'm worried about."