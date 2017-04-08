CF JaCoby Jones had a solid at-bat in the eighth inning Friday, staying within the strike zone while he was drawing a bases-loaded walk that forced in the winning run in Detroit's 6-5 victory over Boston. "He did a very good job of calming himself, not going out of the zone," manager Brad Ausmus said. "He was able to control the emotions and slow the game down. That's what you worry about with young guys. Soon as they see white they swing. You don't learn baseball in a week." Said Jones: "I was trying not to hit a grand slam. I think there's a little more maturity (involved). The older I get, the better I get at that."

RHP Michael Fulmer pitched six shutout innings Friday in his first start since being named American League Rookie of the Year for 2016. It was a sunny but chilly day for Detroit's home opener and manager Brad Ausmus wasn't worried about the cold holding Fulmer back. "Well, he did some plumbing during the winter," Ausmus said. "Digging ditches and putting PVC pipes together while it was cold out. I wasn't worried about him. The cold weather wasn't going to affect him." Fulmer allowed four hits, walked two and struck out four in a 95-pitch outing.

3B Nick Castellanos will continue to bat second for Detroit. "He looks good there," manager Brad Ausmus said. I don't want to mess with that right now. He's having better at-bats, he's not chasing out of the zone, in theory he'll be on base more often. He's running much better this year than he has in any other year. I do like having your more potent bats at the top of the lineup. Over the course of the season you're going to get more at-bats. Castellanos drew a walk to figure in Detroit's run in the first inning Friday and he tripled and scored with one out in the sixth to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead over Boston in a game they eventually won, 6-5, after blowing a 4-0 lead.

LHP Blaine Hardy was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Hardy warmed up but didn't get into the game. He had worked a scoreless inning Thursday in Chicago against the White Sox. He was brought up at mid-week while LHP Kyle Ryan was on paternity leave.

LHP Kyle Ryan will return to Detroit's active roster Saturday after spending three days on paternity leave. Ryan will be welcomed because the Tigers had LHP Justin Wilson and RHP Francisco Rodriguez throw so many pitches in the eighth and ninth innings they will need at least one day off to recover. Manager Brad Ausmus said Ryan could pitch multiple innings if necessary.

1B Miguel Cabrera was waved to first base Friday with a 2-0 count. Baseball changed its intentional walk rule, now allowing managers to simply tell the home plate umpire he wants to put the batter on first without having to make the previously required four wide throws to the plate. Early in his career, Cabrera had a single for the Florida Marlins when the opposition was trying to walk him.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez wound up with a win instead of a save Friday in Detroit's 6-5 victory over Boston. Manager Brad Ausmus elected to ring Rodriguez in for a rare four-out save with two out in the eighth. But Rodriguez served up a three-run home run to cap a five-run Red Sox rally in the eighth that gave the visitors a temporary 5-4 lead. The Tigers got two in the bottom of the eighth and Rodriguez got three batters out of five out in the ninth to gain the win. "Truthfully, I didn't want to bring him in," Ausmus said. "I really didn't want to bring him in for a four-out save this early in the season. He hasn't pitched that much. I just felt like we had to. The wheels were coming off a little bit."