C James McCann smacked his second home run of the season Saturday, a solo shot into the left-field stands. McCann drilled a two-run homer in the home opener on Friday. McCann was limited to 12 home runs in 105 games last season while battling an ankle injury. Fully healthy, McCann could be headed for a breakout season.

RF J.D. Martinez took some swings Friday, the first time he's done so since suffering a right midfoot sprain during spring training. He still hasn't begun full baseball activities and there's no timetable for his return. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. Mikie Mahtook and Tyler Collins are platooning in right field in his absence.

LHP Kyle Ryan was reinstated from the paternity list Saturday but had an adventurous return trip. Ryan's flight from Tampa to Detroit was cancelled and all other flights from Tampa and Orlando were booked through the weekend. "I told him, 'Box yourself up and come FedEx," manager Brad Ausmus said. Ryan wound up flying into Columbus, Ohio, and driving to Detroit, arriving in time for the game. He pitched a scoreless eighth inning against Boston.

2B Ian Kinsler collected his 1,700th career hit Saturday, an RBI single in the fifth. The team's leadoff hitter finished the day 1-for-4. He has a .333 average with three runs scored during the first four games. Kinsler scored 117 runs as the team's catalyst last season.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann delivered an encouraging performance in his first start of the season Saturday. Zimmermann limited the Red Sox to one run on four hits in six innings. He walked only one while throwing 66 strikes on 92 pitches. Zimmermann's first season with the Tigers a year ago was wrecked by groin and neck injuries after he won his first five starts. "It's definitely good to get the first one out of the way," he said.