C James McCann started Detroit's first four games, hitting home runs in the last two, but he was not in the starting lineup Sunday as manager Brad Ausmus opted to start Alex Avila. "You can't catch 162," Ausmus said. "Alex has to get in. To me, 130-135 games for a starting catcher is plenty."

CF JaCoby Jones did not start for the first time this season Sunday against Boston. Jones did appear in the ninth as a pinch-runner for DH Victor Martinez. It's likely Jones will start again Monday against LHP Chris Sale.

C Alex Avila got his first start of the season Sunday with manager Brad Ausmus giving regular C James McCann the day off. "You can't catch 162," Ausmus said. "Alex has to get in. To me, 130-135 games for a starting catcher is plenty."

3B Nick Castellanos continues to hit well for Detroit out of the second spot in the batting order. Castellanos led off the seventh inning Sunday with his second home run of the season, giving the Tigers a brief 4-3 lead over Boston. "He's been swinging the bat great," manager Brad Ausmus said. "He's been swinging the bat well ever since spring training, and he found a spot to put it on the other side of the fence, rather than have it be run down." Castellanos has hit several balls well into the deepest parts of outfields that have been caught for outs.

UT Andrew Romine got the start in center field Sunday against Boston with manager Brad Ausmus electing to give rookie CF JaCoby Jones the game off against veteran RHP Rick Porcello of the Red Sox. Romine saw a lot of action, chased down a lot of rockets that got by him, but overall did a nice job at a position that's relatively new for him. Romine doubled, singled and scored a run.

RHP Bruce Rondon has a horrendous 40.50 ERA and has earned every bit of it. Rondon's fastball hasn't been in the high 90s like it has been in the past and nearly every pitch he throws is getting hit hard. The burly right-hander faced three batters in the eighth Sunday and didn't get a single out. A walk, single, error and an intentional walk ended his afternoon. "It's both," manager Brad Ausmus said. "His velocity's been down, and his location has not been good." Ausmus said he would meet with pitching coach Rich Dubee to discuss Rondon's future. He brushed off a question about optioning Rondon to the minors. It could be some low-leverage situations and working on the side are in order.

LHP Daniel Norris was a little ragged Sunday against Boston in his first start of the season but gave the Tigers a chance to win by allowing three runs in 6 1/3 innings. He gave up seven hits and walked three. "His stuff was good, especially out of the gate," manager Brad Ausmus said. "He kind of overthrew the curveball at times, but the slider worked for him, the fastball had good life, and he did a good job." Norris was using his curve, slider and changeup maybe a bit more than usual and at times it seemed to make a difference.

RHP Anibal Sanchez didn't fare well in his first outing of the season Sunday against Boston, allowing five runs, but he pitched a scoreless ninth to keep Detroit's deficit at three runs. "I was able to use Sanchez, but he couldn't have gone far, because he threw 68 pitches a few days ago," manager Brad Ausmus said. Sanchez faced just three batters, striking out one.