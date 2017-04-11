RHP Joe Jimenez was added to the roster Monday when the Tigers purchased his contract from Triple-A Toledo. "We're certainly not going to throw him out there in a one-run game in the eighth inning," manager Brad Ausmus said. "That just wouldn't be fair to him. We'll probably ease him in some situations, let him get his feet wet. If he performs well, we can increase the leverage." Jimenez has a fastball in the upper-90s and a real good changeup, but his slider needs work, which is what Detroit wanted him to work on in the minors. The Tigers optioned RHP Bruce to the minors when they bought Jimenez's contract.

3B Nick Castellanos figured what was up -- Boston was going to pitch around 2B Ian Kinsler to get to him -- with a man on second Monday and two outs in the eighth. "I knew exactly what they were going to do. Castellanos singled through the left side to score the decisive run in a 2-1 Detroit victory. "As soon as I saw (LHP Chris) Sale talking to (C Sandy) Leon through his glove, I had a good idea," he said. "Sale has handled me in the past, and Kins has hit him in the past. It feels good when you're able to do that. You just walk to the plate with a little more of a chip on your shoulder."

LF Andrew Romine had two hits Sunday as the starting center fielder and ripped two doubles Monday as the emergency left fielder when Justin Upton reported with a tight upper back. "He's been swinging the bat pretty well since spring training," manager Brad Ausmus said, "from both sides of the plate. Upton was a scratch, so Romey, as he does all the time, is prepared to go in. He didn't disappoint. The more I watch him in the outfield, the more I think he might be one of our best defending outfielders."

LHP Justin Wilson is Detroit's new eighth-inning pitcher in the wake of RHP Bruce Rondon being demoted to Toledo. Wilson is showing a fastball up to 97 mph this season with good control and good off-speed stuff. Wilson pitched a scoreless eighth Monday, allowing his only runner on a two-out walk.

RHP Bruce Rondon was optioned to Triple-A Toledo and replaced on the 25-man roster by RHP Joe Jimenez before the series finale Monday against Boston.

RHP Bruce Rondon, overweight and underperforming, was optioned Monday to Triple-A Toledo to get back into game shape. Rondon, who sported a 40.50 ERA through three appearances, was replaced on the roster when Detroit purchased the contract of RHP Joe Jimenez from Toledo. "We decided to go that way based on we just felt Bruce needed more time to get ready for the season," GM Al Avila said. "He's 100 percent healthy, it's more conditioning. The command is not there. We're not really worried about his velocity. It's 94-96 and he's popped 98."

RHP Justin Verlander struggled with his command early Monday but settled down to pitch seven innings. Verlander didn't get a win but he did keep his team close so it could pull out a 2-1 decision late. Verlander gave up an unearned run on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts. "He was able to stay out of the middle of the plate," Boston manager John Farrell said. "He didn't give in. As the innings went along, his velocity picked up a little bit, his sharpness to his curveball got a little better."

LF Justin Upton was a pregame scratch Monday due to tightness in his upper back. He was replaced in left field by switch-hitting UT Andrew Romine, who was slotted ninth in the batting order. He is officially listed as day-to-day.