C James McCann continued his early season power display, blasting his third home run of the homestand Tuesday. McCann's two-run shot was the only offense Detroit mustered in a 2-1 victory over the Twins. He hit 12 home runs in 105 games last season. "It's a small sample size," he said. "The approach is to get a pitch I can handle and put a good swing on it."

RF J.D. Martinez took swings in the batting cage Monday as he works his way back from a mid-foot sprain. Martinez, who was injured during spring training, is not expected to return until next month. The team has yet to decide on what type of rehab stint he'll have. "He really has been progressing extremely well," manager Brad Ausmus said. "He's probably slightly ahead of schedule."

INF Dixon Machado received his first start of the season Tuesday, filling in for Jose Iglesias at shortstop. Machado went hitless in three at-bats. The Tigers kept Machado on the opening-day roster in large part because he was out of options and they believed he wouldn't clear waivers. He'll continue to get spot starts at second as well as short.

1B Miguel Cabrera had a single and drew a walk Tuesday but is still looking for his first extra-base hit. Cabrera has three singles in 24 at-bats and has yet to score or drive in a run. The Tigers have managed to hit a home run in each of their first seven games for the third time in franchise history even though Cabrera, cleanup hitter Victor Martinez and No. 5 hitter Justin Upton don't have any.

LF Justin Upton returned to the lineup Tuesday after being scratched Monday with upper back tightness. Upton went 0-for-2 and was also hit by a pitch. He scored his third run of the season on James McCann's home run. Upton, who didn't heat up until August last season, is off to another slow start with two hits in 16 at-bats.