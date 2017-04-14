RHP William Cuevas had his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo after Thursday's game. The 26-year-old Cuevas appeared in three games with Boston last season. He tossed six scoreless innings in his first start with the Mud Hens. Cuevas was elevated because the Tigers needed a long reliever for their weekend series in Cleveland. "He's a guy who can give us innings," manager Brad Ausmus said. "Our bullpen as a whole has been taxed the entire homestand and we needed some help."

RHP Joe Jimenez pitched a scoreless ninth inning in his major league debut on Thursday and then was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after the game. Jiminez had his contract purchased from Toledo prior to the Twins series after Bruce Rondon flopped in the early going and was demoted. Jiminez converted 30 of 31 save opportunities at three different levels last season and was named the franchise's Minor League Pitcher of the Year for the second straight season. "He was fine," manager Brad Ausmus said. "Its good to get your feet wet."

INF/OF Andrew Romine got another start on Thursday after hitting the first grand slam of his eight-year career against Minnesota on Wednesday. He went 0-for-5, dropping his average to .375. Romine, who played center field on Wednesday, filled in for second baseman Ian Kinsler and was elevated to the leadoff spot. He is platooning with Jacoby Jones in center field.

1B Miguel Cabrera hit his first homer of the season, a solo shot on the first pitch he saw Thursday. The long ball was Cabrera's seventh against Minnesota starter Phil Hughes, the most homers he has against any active pitcher. Cabrera, who finished the day 1-for-2 with a walk, had just three singles this season prior to the homer.

2B Ian Kinsler was not in the lineup on Thursday as manager Brad Ausmus opted to give him an early-season rest. Kinsler owns a .194 average in 36 career at-bats against Minnesota starter Phil Hughes. Kinsler is off to a strong start, reaching safely in each of the first eight games from the leadoff spot. He has scored five runs, including two homers.