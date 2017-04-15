RHP William Cuevas' contract was purchased from Triple-A Toledo. He takes the place of RHP Joe Jimenez, who was optioned to Toledo following Thursday's game. Cuevas won his only start at Toledo, pitching six scoreless innings on three hits with six strikeouts and no walks. Cuevas didn't have to wait long for an appearance. He was brought into Friday night's game in the ninth inning and struggled. He faced five batters and gave up three hits and hit a batter.

RHP Joe Jimenez was optioned to Triple-A Toledo. Jimenez made one relief appearance with the Tigers, pitching one scoreless and hitless inning. He has made two scoreless appearances at Toledo, allowing two hits, with two walks and three strikeouts.

LHP Daniel Norris got the win in Friday's game and appeared to pitch well, holding Cleveland scoreless on two hits over six innings. However, neither Manager Brad Ausmus nor Norris were pleased because of his four walks. "His numbers look good but he only threw about 50 percent of his pitches for strikes," Ausmus said. "It's great to get the win, but I'm frustrated by the walks. I've got to do better than that," Norris said.

1B Miguel Cabrera was 2-for-3, including a home run and three RBI. Cabrera's average in 626 career at bats vs. Cleveland is .351, with 43 home runs and 145 RBI. Cabrera also was involved in an incident in the first inning when RHP Trevor Bauer threw a high fastball that Cabrera took offense to. Cabrera yelled into the Indians dugout. "I thought it was up, but not that far in," said Indians manager Terry Francona. "He was yelling at me. I'm not sure what he wanted me to do." Tigers Manager Brad Ausmus referenced Bauer's last start vs. the Tigers, on Sept. 18 of last year, when he hit three Tigers in five innings, including 2B Ian Kinsler, who was hit in the head and suffered a concussion. "I don't think Bauer was trying to (hit Cabrera), but at some point you get sick of it," Ausmus said.

RHP Justin Verlander on Saturday will make his 49th career start vs. Cleveland, his most starts against any team in the majors. Verlander's career record against the Indians is 19-21, the most losses he has against any team. His career record in Progressive Field is 9-14. In five starts against Cleveland last year Verlander was 1-3 with a 4.88 ERA.