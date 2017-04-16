RHP William Cuevas who was recalled from Triple-A Toledo prior to Friday's game, was optioned back to Toledo following Friday's game. Cuevas came on in relief to start the ninth inning Friday, with the Tigers leading 7-1. Cuevas pitched 1/3 of an inning and gave up three hits and four runs.

RHP Warwick Saupold was recalled from Triple-A Toledo prior to Saturday's game. Saupold made two relief appearances with Toledo and had a 1.69 ERA. In 10 2/3 innings he allowed 10 hits with nine strikeouts and three walks.

1B Miguel Cabrera was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Since the 2016 All-Star break, Cabrera is hitting .403 on the road, the highest road batting average in the majors in that span. In the 24-year-history of Progressive Field Cabrera leads all opposing players in RBI (80) and runs scored (64). He's second in hits (117), extra base hits (43) and batting average (.349, minimum 200 plate appearances).

DH Victor Martinez's RBI single in the fourth inning snapped his 0-for-15 hitless streak. Against the Indians, his former team, Martinez has a career batting average of .309 with 14 home runs and 69 RBI in 372 at bats.

RHP Justin Verlander's 49th career start vs. Cleveland was a lot like the other 48. Verlander gave up a career-high nine earned runs, and 11 hits in taking the loss in the Tigers' 13-6 loss to the Indians. Verlander has lost eight of his last nine decisions against Cleveland, and his overall record vs. the Indians is 19-22, with a 4.69 ERA. However, Cleveland manager Terry Francona says his team never looks forward to facing Verlander. "No hitters rush to the ballpark on days he pitches," Francona said.