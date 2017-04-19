RHP Michael Fulmer took a line drive off his calf during Tuesday's game, and Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said it was a factor in him pulling Fulmer after six innings, though he didn't expect it to impact his next scheduled start. Fulmer took the loss Tuesday after giving up three runs on six hit while striking out five.

LHP Kyle Ryan struggled in relief, giving up two runs and three hits with a walk while recording only one out to raise his season ERA to 8.31. Ausmus said Ryan simply couldn't throw strikes when he needed to in relief of starter Michael Fulmer.

1B Miguel Cabrera celebrated his 34th birthday with a solo home run in the first inning, the Tigers' only run on the night. Cabrera moved into a tie for 38th all-time with his 449th home run of his career. He also struck out twice in four at-bats.

SS Erick Aybar made the first pitching performance of his career Tuesday. He entered the game with two out in the top of the ninth and retired the only hitter he faced, Chris Herrmann on a grounder to the right side.

OF Justin Upton left the game after his right hand caught the hand of Rays SS Tim Beckham as he threw to first. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said x-rays were negative and it's just a bruise to his right wrist and he doesn't expect the injury to be anything severe. Upton went 1-for-3 in Tuesday's game before leaving.