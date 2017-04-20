SS Jose Iglesias took a knee to the jaw as he stumbled trying to turn a double play on the final play of the game, his throwing error giving the Rays a walk-off win. Iglesias was down on the field for some time, and Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said he was being evaluated after the game.

3B Nick Castellanos had two triples, the second scoring three runs to give Detroit a 7-5 lead in the sixth. He also struck out three times, however, still raising his season average to .220.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez had his second blown save of the season, taking the loss after giving up two runs (one unearned) in the bottom of the ninth. He walked the leadoff batter and gave up a double, setting up an intentional walk and the throwing error that cost the Tigers a win.

OF Justin Upton was not in the lineup, one day after he bruised his right wrist making contact with Rays SS Tim Beckham as he threw on a double-play ball. Upton isn't expected to play in Thursday's series finale, and his status is unknown beyond that.