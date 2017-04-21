RHP Warwick Saupold was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after throwing 3 1/3 innings of relief Thursday, giving up three solo home runs to the Rays. Brad Ausmus said the team wants him pitching every five days so he's ready if they need a starter.

SS Jose Iglesias was out of the lineup Thursday after he tripped making a throw and took a sliding knee to the jaw on the final play of Wednesday's loss. Brad Ausmus said he still had a headache Thursday and didn't know when he'd be able to return. No immediate decision about the disabled list has been made.

3B Nicholas Castellanos had two of Detroit's four hits in Thursday's loss, this after hitting two triples on Wednesday night. His average is up to .242 and he's one of the few hitters who had a good series in the sweep by the Rays.

LHP Blaine Hardy was recalled from Triple-A Toledo after Thursday's game and will join the Tigers bullpen. He pitched in one game earlier this season and was 3-0 at Toledo with a 1.23 ERA in relief work there.

OF Justin Upton missed a second straight game after bruising his right wrist on a play at second base Tuesday. Brad Ausmus said Upton could potentially return to the lineup on Friday at Minnesota.