4 months ago
Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
April 22, 2017 / 10:47 PM / 4 months ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Joe Jimenez was recalled from Triple-A Toledo before Friday's game. Jimenez made five relief appearances for Toledo this season before his call-up and did not allow a run in five inning. He made his Major League debut on April 13 and pitched a scoreless inning before he was optioned back to Triple-A.

INF Jose Iglesias was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list prior to Friday's game. Iglesias was injured in the final play of Detroit's game Wednesday against Tampa Bay. The DL move is retroactive to April 20.

1B Miguel Cabrera exited Friday's game with a right groin strain. Cabrera suffered the injury while diving for a ground ball by Twins DH Robbie Grossman in the sixth inning. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said Cabrera will be re-evaluated on Saturday.

RHP Justin Verlander walked six batters in Friday's 6-3 loss to Minnesota. It was just the second time in Verlander's career that he walked six or more batters in a game. His career high was seven walks against Boston on Aug. 16, 2006.

