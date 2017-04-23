C John Hicks was recalled from Triple-A Toledo before Saturday's game as 1B Miguel Cabrera was placed on the disabled list with a right groin strain. Hicks started Saturday's game at first base and was 2-for-5 with an RBI double.

LHP Matt Boyd was ejected Saturday for the first time in his career after he threw a pitch behind Minnesota's Miguel Sano. Boyd said the pitch was unintentional but emotions were high after Detroit's JaCoby Jones was hit in the face by a pitch earlier in the game. Boyd pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up two hits on five hits and three walks.

OF JaCoby Jones suffered a split lip and he went to the hospital for a CT scan after being hit in the face by a pitch from Minnesota reliever Justin Haley on Saturday. Jones ran down the third-base line, gesturing immediately to the dugout. He stopped around the third base coach's box and went down to his knees before trainers brought towels to put on his face. Jones was 0-for-1 on Saturday and is hitting .150 with one homer and four RBIs in 16 games. Manager Brad Ausmus said he is "likely" headed to the disabled list.

3B Nicholas Castellanos hit his third homer of the year and added an RBI double in Saturday's win. Castellanos has an extra-base hit in nine of his 17 games this season and is hitting .412 (7-for-17) in his last four games. He's raised his average to .254 this year to go with 11 RBIs.

1B Miguel Cabrera was placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to Saturday's game with a strained right groin. Cabrera was injured diving for a ground ball in Friday night's game. He had an MRI exam before the game and manager Brad Ausmus said the strain was graded between a "one and a two." Ausmus said the team is hopeful Cabrera will only miss the 10 days.

OF Justin Upton had two hits and his third home run of the season on Saturday, and he's now reached base in 11 straight games at Minnesota's Target Field. He's reached base in every game he's played at the ballpark and hit .386 (17-for-44) during the streak. Upton is hitting .273 this season with eight RBIs.