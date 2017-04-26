C James McCann blasted his fifh homer of the season on Tuesday, a two-run shot. He drove in a team-high four runs during the 19-9 win over Seattle. McCann is batting just .178 but five of his eight hits have left the ballpark. "It's just working out quality at-bats," he said. "Looking to be a tough out anytime you step up to the plate. If you stay within yourself and get a good pitch to hit, you don't miss it."

SS Jose Iglesias remains on track to return to the lineup Thursday, when he's eligible to come off the 7-day DL. Iglesias suffered concussion symptoms after being kneed in the head at Tampa Bay. He was cleared for full baseball activities on Tuesday. Iglesias was batting .267 in 13 games prior to the injury.

RF J.D. Martinez was encouraged after running on Monday. Martinez suffered a right mid-foot sprain in late March and has since been on the 10-day DL. "Best he's felt, he said," manager Brad Ausmus said. Martinez will go on an extended rehab stint soon if he continues to progress. He's expected to return sometime next month.

1B Miguel Cabrera worked out and rode the bike on Tuesday as he works his way back from a right groin strain. "He feels real good today," manager Brad Ausmus said. He was placed on the 10-day DL on April 22. The club is hopeful he'll return when he's eligible to come off the DL. "My guess is it will be 10 days," Ausmus said.

2B Ian Kinsler had four hits, scored four runs and drove in two runs in Detroit's 19-9 win over Seattle on Tuesday. Kinsler increased his average to .262 with the outburst, which included two hits during a nine-run fifth inning. "I'm not worried about Ian Kinsler," manager Brad Ausmus said. "His average has been down but he's actually been getting on base quite a bit."