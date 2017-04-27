SS Jose Iglesias is expected to be activated on Thursday and return to the lineup. He was placed on the 7-day DL last week after suffering concussion symptoms when he was kneed in the head at Tampa Bay. He was cleared for full baseball activities on Tuesday. Iglesias was batting .267 in 13 games prior to the injury.

SS Dixon Machado got the start at shortstop on Wednesday and went 0-for-3. He has just two hits in 17 at-bats in a reserve role. The Tigers kept him on the 25-man roster in large part because he's out of options and they feel he would be claimed if they attempt to send him to the minors. The club will have a tough decision to make with starting shortstop Jose Iglesias set to return from the 7-day DL.

LHP Daniel Norris had difficulty putting away hitters in his outing on Wednesday. He threw 103 pitches and only made it through four-plus innings before he was pulled. Norris gave up four runs on nine hits while taking his second loss. "Lot of things going on. I've got to be better," he said. "I've got to figure it out. I've got to be able to put them away, especially being ahead (in the count) 1-2. That's where I want to be, so I've got to find a way to get them out."

RHP Anibal Sanchez took the proverbial bullet on Wednesday, pitching the last four innings of an 8-0 loss to Seattle. He was shaky once again, allowing four runs -- three earned -- on six hits in four innings while striking out five. Sanchez's ineffectiveness has been a sticking point for Tigers fans, many of whom believe they should cut him loose. He has turned into a very expensive, and unreliable, long reliever. Sanchez, who has a 9.82 ERA, is making $16M this season and the club holds a $5M buyout on his $16M salary for next season.