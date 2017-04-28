SS Jose Iglesias was activated on Thursday and returned to the lineup. Iglesias went 0-for-3 at the plate. He was placed on the 7-day DL last week after suffering concussion symptoms when he was kneed in the head at Tampa Bay. The Tigers are still playing without three other injured regulars -- 1B Miguel Cabrera, RF J.D. Martinez and CF JaCoby Jones.

RF Jim Adduci left Thursday's game early after getting kicked in the calf while colliding with CF Tyler Collins. Adduci dropped the fly ball off the bat of Seattle's Nelson Cruz and Collins was charged with the error. Adduci, who was called up from Triple-A Toledo when CF JaCoby Jones was placed on the DL Sunday, went 0-for-3 at the plate. He had a pair of three-hit games in his first two outings with Detroit.

RF J.D. Martinez still doesn't have a timetable for his return but he is progressing. Martinez, who has been on the 10-day disabled list since late March with a mid-foot sprain, began running at the team's spring training facility in Lakeland, Fla. this week. "He's basically going to progress as tolerated now," manager Brad Ausmus said. "If he comes in today and feels good, we can get him into an extended spring training game. If he comes in a little sore, then maybe he just takes batting practice again. It's really on his shoulders how quickly he progresses."

LHP Kyle Ryan was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday. The Tigers had been playing with one less position player than usual until shortstop Jose Iglesias was activated from the DL on Thursday. Ryan has no decisions and a 7.94 ERA as a situational reliever in eight appearances. The move leaves Detroit with just two lefties -- Justin Wilson and Blaine Hardy -- in the bullpen.

RHP Justin Verlander returned to form on Thursday after two poor outings. He held Seattle to one unearned run on Thursday and wound up with a no-decision in the 2-1 loss. He had given up nine runs in four innings at Cleveland and walked a career-high tying six batters at Minnesota in his previous two starts. Verlander threw 119 pitches and struck out eight. "It was one of those games, 0-0, 1-0, 1-1, you can't so much worry about pitch count and try to have a quick inning," he said. "You've got to worry more about not letting those guys score."