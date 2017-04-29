LHP Matt Boyd gave up a couple of early home runs but wound up pitching a season-high seven innings while taking a no-decision against the White Sox on Friday. Boyd allowed solo homers to Todd Frazier and Avisail Garcia in the second, then gave up one run and three hits in the third. He retired all but one of the last 14 batters he faced, and that one reached on an error. "He did struggle at times with his command early on, but he really settled in," catcher Alex Avila said. I was proud of the fact that he was able to get through that (third) inning. A lot of times, those are the innings that snowball, and instead of giving up one run, it's two, three or four."

CF JaCoby Jones had nine stitches removed from his lip on Friday. Jones was placed on the 10-day disabled list April 23 after getting hit in the face with a pitch at Minnesota. He took some swings in the batting cage and did some outfield drills. He'll go on a rehab assignment before he's activated.

3B Nick Castellanos had a nightmarish evening on Friday, committing three errors in a 7-3 loss to the White Sox. The latter two errors helped the White Sox score two go-ahead runs in the eighth inning. He made two errors this season before Friday's game. "It's one of those things, you play the game long enough, nights like this are going to happen," he said. "Omar (first base coach Omar Infante) came up to me in the dugout and said, 'Hey, I've had two two-error games and a three-error game. Tomorrow is a new day. You've been working hard. You've been making great strides. Just put it behind you.'"

1B Miguel Cabrera took some swings and jogged Friday as he works his way back from a right groin strain. He is eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday and it looks promising that he will be activated that day. "He did some light running around the bases, then hit for about 20 minutes," manager Brad Ausmus said. "All systems are go with him so far."

RHP Francisco Rodriguez is in no danger of losing the closer's role, according to manager Brad Ausmus. Rodriguez gave up a go-ahead, ninth-inning run in a non-save situation on Thursday against Seattle. Rodriguez is 1-2 with a 6.23 ERA and opponents are batting .350 against him. He's converted six of eight save opportunities. "This guy did a pretty good job last year in a city that did have question marks in the closer's role for a long time," Ausmus said. "He was extremely good as our closer. I would be hesitant to rush to judgment on him. We know he can pitch better than he's pitched overall."