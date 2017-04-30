CF JaCoby Jones began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Saturday. He's expected to play four games with the Mud Hens before he's activated from the 10-day disabled list. Jones suffered a lip laceration when he was hit by a pitch in Minnesota last weekend. He was slumping before the injury as his average dropped to .150. "Not playing for a few days could be helpful, although I'm guessing he'd rather have not gotten hit in the face," manager Brad Ausmus said.

RHP Joe Jimenez has gotten a dose of reality since he was promoted from Triple-A Toledo on April 21. After sailing through the minors, Jimenez has allowed two earned runs in three of his five relief outings. He gave up a two-run homer to the Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson on Friday. "It's always dangerous when you never fail in the minors and get to the big leagues," manager Brad Ausmus said. "You have to learn to deal with failure. I think it's better to learn at the minor-league level how to deal with it and how to get through it."

RF J.D. Martinez batted nine times in a extended spring-training game on Friday in Lakeland, Fla. It's the first time he has faced live pitching in a game setting since he suffered a mid-foot sprain in late March. Martinez had three hits, including a double. He's expected to go on a rehab assignment before he's activated from the 10-day disabled list.

LHP Justin Wilson took the loss Saturday by giving up two 10th-inning runs to the White Sox. Wilson had not been scored upon in 11 appearances and 9 2/3 innings before Melky Cabrera led off the inning with a homer. "He wasn't going to be perfect all year. Just unfortunate timing," Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. "The truth is, he's usually pitching in extremely tight games, so there's not ever going to be a good time."

DH Victor Martinez hit his first homer of the season on Saturday. His blast started a two-run, ninth-inning rally. Martinez added an RBI single in his first at-bat but also flied out to end the game. "You know what, I have seen a lot of guys hitting .400 in the first half and then at the end of the season end up hitting .230, .240," Martinez said of his slow start. "And it's not the first time that I start like this. Like you said, we have another 500 at-bats."