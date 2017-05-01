1B John Hicks is taking advantage of his opportunity with the Tigers. Hicks has hit in all seven games he has played with Detroit after getting a pair of singles Sunday in a 7-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. "My last time in the big leagues didn't go this way," said Hicks, who saw limited action as a September callup with the Tigers last year. He's hitting .423. "Once you get confidence, it makes it a lot easier to step in the box," Hicks said.

C Alex Avila had three more hits Sunday and is prompting manager Brad Ausmus to put him in the lineup any time he can. Avila had three singles that lifted his batting average to .405 and his on-base percentage to .511. "Well, he's been swing the bat well since we were in Chicago," Ausmus said. "He hit a double off the left-field wall. He's always been a calming presence behind the plate. He's got experience game-calling, and recognizing situations. But he's been swinging the bat really well." "More than anything," Avila said, "I'm healthy."

RF Jim Adduci is doing his best to force Detroit to create a roster spot for him. Adduci had an RBI double that keyed a four-run fourth for the Tigers on Sunday, although his batting average dropped to .400 for the six games he's played for Detroit. Adduci said playing the last two years in Korea taught him that "the important thing is today. Don't worry about what you did yesterday or what you have to do tomorrow."

1B Miguel Cabrera continues to progress toward a projected return to the lineup when he's eligible to come off the disabled list. "He's all set to go," manager Brad Ausmus said. "I expect him to be activated Tuesday." Cabrera has been dealing with a right groin strain.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann is going back into the archives to see if he can regain some of his past effectiveness. Zimmermann improved to 3-1 with five innings of three-run, seven-hit ball but his ERA is still a grisly 6.18. "I never was really comfortable (after April) last year," Zimmermann said. "I had a good spring and I felt good but I had a couple of bad starts and wasn't feeling comfortable. I looked at film from early last year and when I was with Washington. I saw what I saw. I worked on it in one bullpen and I felt good." Zimmermann, who allowed three runs on seven hits, is now standing up straighter with his feet closer together pitching out of the stretch and has eliminated some moving parts to his delivery. "He was good," manager Brad Ausmus said. "He was a little bit sharper, slider had a little bit more depth. It was good.I know he was trying to get back to where he was with the Nationals, mechanically speaking. Hopefully this is the start of a good run for him, that can clean it up."

F Justin Upton led off the second inning Sunday with a long drive over the fence in left for his fifth home run. Upton doesn't hit many cheapies and this one went roughly halfway into the seats. His home run created a 1-1 tie.