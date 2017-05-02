LHP Chad Bell was called up from Triple-A Toledo specifically to help Detroit battle Cleveland's left-handed-laden batting order in a four-game series that began Monday night. Bell, 28, was being used as a starter with the Mud Hens and had a 1.25 ERA in four starts. He had allowed 18 hits in 21 2/3 innings with 25 strikeouts. He is likely to work long relief for the Tigers.

RHP Joe Jimenez was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Monday. Jimenez had allowed two home runs in 4 1/3 innings with the Tigers while posting a 12.46 ERA. He had five strikeouts and two walks. Detroit wants Jimenez to develop his slider and work on a changeup to keep hitters from sitting on his upper-90s fastball.

1B Alex Avila will see his playing time reduced Tuesday when 1B Miguel Cabrera is activated from the disabled list after a 10-day absence to deal with a bad right groin. Avila has been a platoon alternative at first in Cabrera's absence, but he won't be getting that opportunity with the regular playing nearly every game at the position. Avila had a two-run single Monday and ended the game at .400 in 16 games this season.

CF Tyler Collins hit a three-run home run in the second inning Monday night, giving Detroit a 5-0 lead over Cleveland. Collins smacked a 3-2 pitch over the scoreboard in right-center. He defense in center is better than in left or right, and he has hit perhaps better than the Tigers expected. He also had a single and is now batting .304.

LHP Daniel Norris had a live fastball and a very sharp slider Monday night in gaining his second win this season over the Indians. "Right out of the gate, he had a really good slider," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "A really good slider. And he's got plenty of velocity to go with it. He'll scatter some balls, but he had really good stuff." Norris pitched six innings of one-run ball, striking out eight and walking four.

1B Miguel Cabrera (right groin strain) is scheduled to be activated from the disabled list when eligible Tuesday.

DH Victor Martinez laid down the first bunt single of his career Monday night in the fifth inning and followed it with a sharp single to left in the eighth. "It was a lot of fun. I finally put one down," Martinez said. "The first time in my career. My heart was going boom, boom, boom. I wasn't really that confident when I came up to bat." He had an RBI double in the first en route to a three-hit game.

RHP Anibal Sanchez pitched two scoreless innings Monday night against Cleveland and looked very sharp doing it. Sanchez allowed just one hit, didn't walk a batter and struck out three. His fastball had a little more velocity (93 mph at its peak), and he was spotting it well. He also threw some nice changeups.