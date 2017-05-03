1B John Hicks was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday. Hicks tore it up at the plate with Miguel Cabrera on the disabled list, batting .423 with a homer and seven RBIs in seven games. However, there was no playing time available for him with Cabrera back and Victor Martinez entrenched as the full-time designated hitter. "He stepped in for us and was huge," left-hander Matt Boyd said. "He's still very much a part of this team."

CF JaCoby Jones continued his injury rehab with Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Jones will play two more games with the Mud Hens and the club will make a decision at that point. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list April 23 after getting hit in the face with a pitch. Jones was batting .150 at the time of the injury -- a left lip laceration. "Nothing's been decided," manager Brad Ausmus said of whether Jones would be activated this weekend.

C/1B Alex Avila has earned more playing time with his hot bat. He had two more hits and an RBI on Tuesday, lifting his season average to .409. Avila entered the season as the backup to James McCann and a fill-in at first. "He's swinging the bat well, so that's why he's in there (Tuesday)," manager Brad Ausmus said. "He may play more for the time being. But I think in the long-term Mac is the guy who's going to play the most."

CF Tyler Collins struck out three of the four times he batted Tuesday. That dropped his season average to .288. He hit .235 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 56 major-league games last season. Manager Brad Ausmus said he believes Collins' improved hitting this season is a product of not swinging for the fences. "I do think he's less concerned about hitting home runs," Ausmus said. "He's having much better at-bats."

1B Miguel Cabrera was activated from the 10-day disabled list and returned to his usual spot in the lineup. He blasted a two-run homer in his return Tuesday off the Indians' Corey Kluber, giving him six career long balls against the Cleveland ace. Cabrera recovered quickly from a right groin strain but it tightened up on him Tuesday and he departed after the seventh inning. Cabrera is hopeful he can stay in the lineup Wednesday.