RHP Michael Fulmer (3-1), the reigning American League Rookie of the Year, allowed two runs (one earned) and eight hits in eight innings in a 7-2 victory over Oakland on Friday night. He struck out a season-high nine and walked two. "He's got a great temperament for the game," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said of Fulmer. "He's calmly intense. Very controlled, but he has a fire burning inside." Fulmer had all of his pitches working, including a sharp slider, but he relied most heavily on his changeup and high heat, hitting 96 mph and 97 mph on the radar gun. "I just felt good today," Fulmer said. "The adjustments I've been working on are finally paying off. Just keep building off from that."

RF Jim Adduci went 2-for-4 with a double and a bases-loaded triple in the fifth inning of Detroit's 7-2 victory against Oakland on Friday night. Adduci spent the past two seasons playing in Korea and signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers in January. He spent 10 years in the minor leagues before making his major-league debut with Texas in 2013. Since having his contract selected from Triple-A Toledo on April 23, Adduci has hit .343 with four doubles, two triples and seven RBIs. "You're happy for him because he was a guy that had a taste of the big-league life, went to Asia to play, comes back," Ausmus said. "Wasn't even invited to big-league camp with us. He had a couple of appearances in games in the spring. Then gets called up and lights the place on fire. I'm happy for him, and I'm happy for us. We're reaping the benefits."

OF J.D. Martinez (sprained right foot) went 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run Friday night in his first rehab game for Class A Lakeland. He served as Lakeland's DH. "If he feels all right, he'll play somewhere between five and seven innings in the field tomorrow," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "We'll just go from there. It's just going to be how he feels every day whether he DHs or plays the field or needs a day off." Martinez went on the 10-day disabled list on March 31, retroactive to March 30. "I can't give you a timeframe," Ausmus said. "It's all on J.D. and how he feels. He's going to let us know when he thinks he can play."

LHP Zach Britton just came off the disabled list earlier this week after being there with a forearm strain, and manager Buck Showalter said after the game that the issue has popped up again. Britton had an MRI exam on Friday night, and team officials will talk to the pitcher and the medical staff to determine what they do next. "Same forearm strain, I think," Showalter said. "I talked to Zach today and Dr. Jacobs and [others]. Just trying to gather all the information as to which direction to go."

DH Victor Martinez went 3-for-4 with an intentional walk, a double and two RBIs in Detroit's 7-2 victory over Oakland on Friday night. Martinez also scored a run. Martinez grounded a bases-loaded single to center in the third, driving in two runs and beating the A's shift. "When he's hitting well, he's taking advantage of what they're giving him," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "He kind of hits the ball all over the field. People shift him because he hits the ball more on the ground on the pull side, but he does hit line drives the other way. He shoots it the other way. He kind of takes advantage of whatever he can. He can spray the ball around." He hit an opposite-field double to left in the sixth inning.

2B Ian Kinsler missed Detroit's series opener against Oakland on Friday night with a strained left hamstring. He left Detroit's game against Cleveland on Wednesday in the seventh inning and tested the injury before Friday night's game. "He still feels it a little bit so we're just going to kind of go day to day and if need be we'll go through the off day," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. The Tigers have an off day Monday after facing the A's three times.