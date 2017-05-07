3B Nicholas Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a double and drove in two runs in a 6-5 loss to Oakland on Saturday night. The double was his team-high ninth of the season. He leads the Tigers in extra-base hits (15) and RBIs (18).

INF/OF Andrew Romine went 1-for-4 with a two-run triple, walked and scored twice in a 6-5 loss to Oakland on Saturday night. Romine made his second straight start in place of injured 2B Ian Kinsler (strained left hamstring). He gave Detroit a 2-0 lead in the second with his two-run triple to right-center then scored on a single by 3B Nicholas Castellanos.

OF J.D. Martinez (sprained right foot) started and played seven innings in right field and went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in his second rehab game for Class A Lakeland on Saturday. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said Martinez will likely have a day off Sunday and resume his rehab stint Monday with Triple-A Toledo. "He'll probably flip-flop between right field and DH for a few days, a couple or three or four days," Ausmus said. "He'll progress innings-wise. He's got to play nine. Like to see him play nine back-to-back."

RHP Francisco Rodriguez had his third blown save in 10 opportunities this season Saturday night in a 6-5 loss to Oakland. With Detroit leading 5-4 entering the bottom of the ninth, Rodriguez retired the first two batters he faced. But he walked C Bruce Maxwell after getting ahead 0-2, then gave up a double to Matt Joyce and a two-run, walk-off single to SS Adam Rosales, who hit his first-pitch fastball into left field.Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said he has no plans to change closers. "Until we decide otherwise, he's going to be our closer," Ausmus said.

2B Ian Kinsler (strained left hamstring) missed his second straight game Saturday against the Oakland A's, and Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said he's leaning toward leaving Kinsler on the bench for the series finale Sunday. The Tigers have an off day Monday. "I'm inclined to just wait until the off-day, to be honest with you," Ausmus said. "Play it safe." Ausmus waited until after Kinsler tested his injured hamstring on the field before posting his lineup. 2B Andrew Romine started in Kinsler's place again.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann gave up four runs on five hits, including three home runs, over 5 2/3 innings and got a no-decision in Detroit's 6-5 loss to Oakland on Saturday night. He struck out four and walked one, but allowed two home runs to 1B Yonder Alonso and one to 3B Ryon Healy. "It happens, it's baseball," Zimmermann said. "You make your pitches, and sometimes it doesn't go your way, that was one of those nights tonight." Zimmermann allowed three home runs in game for the 11th time in 202 career starts and second time this season.