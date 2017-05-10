LHP Matt Boyd will make his first career appearance against Arizona in a Wednesday start. Boyd, 2-2 with a 3.78 ERA in six starts this season, gave up three runs and five hits in a season-high 7 2-3 innings in his last start, a 3-2 loss to Cleveland on Wednesday. He will be pitching on six days' rest. He is 1-1 with a 5.68 ERA in three road starts.

LHP Justin Wilson pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning in a non-save situation after being named the closer by manager Brad Ausmus before the game. Wilson is 1-1 with one save and a 1.23 ERA in 14 2-3 innings. He has 23 strikeouts and four walks. "He's been our best pitcher," manager Brad Ausmus said. "There's no two ways about it. He was the guy." Wilson has two career saves. "This may not be a permanent change if things go back," Ausmus said. "I hope Justin Wilson does a great job as closer, but things could go back to the way they were if Frankie reclaims his form."

2B Dixon Machado started in place of ailing 2B Ian Kinsler and was 1-for-4 with a single and a run in the ninth inning.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez was removed from the closer's role Tuesday after failing to hold one-run leads in the Tigers' last two games, walkoff losses at Oakland on Saturday and Sunday. "It wasn't an easy decision in the sense that Frankie's got a long track record," Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. "He's one of the best closers in the history of the game." Rodriguez is 1-4 with seven saves, four blown saves and an 8.49 ERA in 13 appearances this season. He has 437 career saves. "It's not easy to tell a guy that's been so good for so long that you're taking him out of that role for the time being," Ausmus said. "Couldn't have been more professional. He's very accountable. He understands that he hasn't pitched the way he's accustomed to, so he took it as well as can be expected. He's a stand-up guy. He's an old-school, blue collar-type pitcher. He handled it extremely well."

RHP Justin Verlander has made 32 career starts on six or more days' rest, but most of them have come at the start of the season or around the All-Star break during his 13-year career. He is 12-7 in those starts, the last coming Tuesday, when he gave up three runs in six-plus innings while striking out seven. "It's kind of an old-fashioned saying, you don't want to feel too fresh sometimes," said Verlander, who gave up seven hits and walked three and could not find his curve ball early. "It's a weird thing. It's hard to explain, but being a little too fresh your arm is working a little quicker. I just couldn't quite catch up with my curve ball."

2B Ian Kinsler (hamstring) missed his fifth straight game and is still considered day-to-day. Dixon Machado started in his place and was 1-for-4 with a single and a run in the ninth inning. Kinsler is hitting .206 with three homers and eight RBIs.