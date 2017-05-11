LHP Matt Boyd gave up eight hits and four runs (three earned), and he blamed himself for a two-run Arizona sixth inning. After an intentional walk to SS Nick Ahmed, Boyd walked opposing pitcher Zack Godley on a 3-2 pitch to load the bases. A.J. Pollock followed with a two-run single for a 4-1 Arizona lead. "What set the tone was the walk of the pitcher," Boyd said. "Shouldn't have been in that situation. I need better focus and I can't walk the pitcher. Got to make him put in play and what not. I cost my team on that one, and I'll learn from it." Boyd also got his first major league hit, an infield single in the third inning.

LHP Chad Bell struck out one and pitched around a three-base throwing error in a scoreless eighth inning, in a relief appearance in his first major league game Wednesday. Bell was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on May 1 after being used as a starter there. He also had an intentional walk.

OF J.D. Martinez (Lisfranc) was 0-for-4 while playing right field in his third rehab game at Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. He is 0-for-11 after going 3-for-8 with a double, a homer and two RBIs in his first two rehab games at Class A Lakeland. He hit 22 homers and 68 RBIs with the Tigers last season.

DH Victor Martinez did not play Wednesday after being used as a pinch-hitter in the first game of a two-game interleague series in Arizona, the Tigers' first games under National League rules. They finish this trip with a four-game series against the Angels and do not play another NL team on the road until going to San Diego, June 23-25.

2B Ian Kinsler (hamstring) missed his sixth straight game, but manager Brad Ausmus said he could have pinch-hit Wednesday and is likely to return to the starting lineup Thursday. Dixon Machado and Andrew Romine started at second base in the two games in Arizona.