OF J.D. Martinez will rejoin the Tigers Friday after finishing a rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo. He homered in Monday's game and has recovered from a major foot injury that had cost him the first month of the season. Martinez has hit .299 with 246 RBIs in his three seasons with the Tigers. "We're not expecting a lot right away, because he hasn't played," manager Brad Ausmus said. "But he's had a long rehab assignment and probably has had 50 at-bats. We'll see how it goes."

LHP Justin Wilson was named the closer for the Detroit Tigers, inheriting the job after a horrid start of the 2017 season by veteran Francisco Rodriguez. Wilson, who was the winning pitcher in the 2008 College World Series title game for Fresno State, started the season without allowing a hit or run in his first 11 appearances. He has struck out 23 hitters and allowed just four hits in 14 2/3 innings in 2017, and he's retired the first batter he's faced in a game 15 of 16 times. A former minor league starter, he has been a reliever his entire career, appearing in 276 games without a start with just one save. He earned the second save of his career early in 2017.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez, whose career started when he helped the Angels to the 2002 World Series title, lost his job as the Tigers closer after blowing his third save in five outings earlier this week. He brought an 8.49 ERA in 13 games into Thursday's game and batters are hitting .352 against him. His spot has been taken by Justin Wilson (1-1, 1.23), who has 23 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings. "It wasn't an easy decision in the sense that Frankie's got a long track record (as) one of the best closers in the history of the game," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus told the Detroit Free Press. "It's not easy to tell a guy that's been so good for so long that you're taking him out of that role for the time being. He couldn't have been more professional. He's a stand-up guy. He's an old-school, blue collar-type pitcher. He handled it extremely well." Rodriguez is the active leader in saves with 437, fourth on the all-time list. He pitched a scoreless ninth Thursday.

2B Ian Kinsler returned after missing five games with a hamstring strain, and went 3-for-4 with a walk and scored twice. His 41 leadoff home runs ranked seven on baseball's all-time list. "The hamstring probably isn't 100 percent," Ausmus said, "although you wouldn't know it by the way he played tonight. He felt he was ready to comeback, We'll watch how he goes this weekend."