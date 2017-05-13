OF Jim Adduci was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a strained oblique muscle, suffered during batting practice on Thursday. Adduci had just started to get into a groove offensively, raising his season average to .318 with 6 hits in his past 17 at-bats over his last five games.

OF J.D. Martinez was activated from the disabled list Friday and was in the starting lineup against the Angels. Martinez had been out all season with a strained ligament in his right foot. Friday he went 1 for 3 with a single and two strikeouts in the Tigers' 7-0 loss.

RHP Daniel Norris will start Saturday against the Angels. Norris has struggled of late, failing to last at least five innings in three of his past four starts. He has never faced the Angels before, but he faced three Angels hitters while they were playing for other teams. Both OF Cameron Maybin and SS Andrelton Simmons are 1 for 1 against Norris, and Luis Valbuena is 0 for 1.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann got the loss Friday after giving up five runs (four earned) on 10 hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings against the Angels. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, however, said Zimmermann's performance wasn't as bad as the numbers look. "He gave up five runs but you look at the way some of the runs were scored," Ausmus said. "You had a high chopper over the mound that scored a run, you had a blooper down the right-field line that scored a run, you had an infield single followed by a misplayed ball in right field that scored a run. Those are three of the five runs right there."

OF Justin Upton is off to a much better start to 2017 than he was in 2016. Last season through 30 games, Upton was hitting .235 with two homers and nine RBIs, a .276 on-base percentage and .336 slugging percentage. This season through his first 30 games, he was hitting .262 with seven homers and 19 RBIs, a .377 OBP and .515 slugging.