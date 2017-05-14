RHP Michael Fulmer was the 2016 A.L. Rookie of the Year, but he didn't spend the offseason resting on that success. After leading the Tigers to a win over the Angels Saturday to improve to 4-1, he said he's not doing anything significantly different. "But I made a few adjustments -- my arm slot, better command of fastball. I'm throwing my change-up more. I'm just trying to be more consistent." He has a 2.54 ERA in seven games with 42 strikeouts in 46 innings.

LHP Justin Wilson earned his second save of the season and the first since he was named the Tigers closer after Francisco Rodriguez got off to a horrid start. Wilson struck out the side in the ninth to give him 26 strikeouts in 15-plus innings.

CF Tyler Collins went 0-for-3 with a walk Saturday, extending his hitless streak to 0-for-26. Injuries have left the Tigers thin in the outfield. J.D. Martinez returned, but Jim Adduci went on the disabled list the same day with an oblique strain, and JaCoby Jones was hit with a face in the ball and has been rehabilitating in the minors. INF Andy Romine has made 13 starts in the outfield this season.

1B Miguel Cabrera is hitting .304 in his last 18 games, with 14 RBIs, turning around a slow start this season that saw him hit .107 in his first eight games.