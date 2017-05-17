LHP Matthew Boyd lasted just 2 1/3 innings on Tuesday, tying his shortest outing of the season. Boyd was rocked for seven runs on eight hits, including four extra-base hits. The team's fifth starter lost his previous two starts and was fortunate to get a no-decision when the offense erased a six-run deficit. Boyd doesn't appear to be in any danger of losing his rotation spot, mainly because long reliever Anibal Sanchez has nearly pitched his way off the roster this season. "Boyd looked out of sorts from the second inning on," manager Brad Ausmus said.

LHP Chad Bell played an underrated role in the team's belated comeback on Tuesday. Bell relieved ineffective starter Matthew Boyd and threw four scoreless innings. He gave up three hits and struck out three. Since his recall from Triple-A Toledo, Bell has boosted the bullpen by tossing 6 2/3 scoreless innings. However, his lengthy outing means he likely will be unavailable to pitch for at least a couple of days.

RF Jim Adduci has not swung a bat or started running since he was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Adduci strained his oblique on Thursday while taking a batting practice swing in Anaheim. "It's frustrating to a point, but I'm not going to let it affect me," he said. "I've dealt with a lot of challenges; this is just another one." Adduci gave the club a spark after getting called up from Triple-A Toledo, hitting .318 in 13 games. However, with the return of J.D. Martinez, he could end up back in the minors when he is healthy.

RF J.D. Martinez blasted two homers for the second time in three games on Tuesday, including a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh. Martinez hit his third career grand slam against Baltimore RHP Brad Brach. Martinez, who came off the disabled list four games ago, also hit a solo shot in the third, and both long balls went to the opposite field. He had a two-homer game against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. His power display has energized a mostly dormant attack in recent games. He was also walked four times on Tuesday, twice intentionally.

OF Matt den Dekker signed a minor league contract with Detroit and was assigned to Triple-A Toledo. Den Dekker began the season in the Marlins organization, where he batted .247 with three homers and 13 RBIs for Triple-A New Orleans. He opted out of his contract and elected free agency earlier this month. The versatile den Dekker can play all outfield positions, but barring a trade or injury, it will be difficult for him to land a spot on the major league roster.